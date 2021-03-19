Almost 20 settlements in Moscow subjected to spring flooding

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Almost 20 settlements, located in Moscow, are subjected to flooding during the high water period, Moscow Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov said in an interview Friday.

"By our estimations, 19 settlements may be vulnerable to flooding. To tackle this, we currently carry out measures to clear riverbeds from woody vegetation; we have established special units who will deal with the water flow. If necessary, we will take measures to remove ice blockades. Specialists will work around the clock who will deliver food, provide medical aid or transport other specialists by boats," the official said.

Special brigades have been established in order to provide people with emergency power supply: mobile generators were assigned to power substations.

"We are completely ready to these events. I believe that we will hold special exercise, once the high water begins," he said.

A true winter

"January and February […] means huge amount of precipitation, which added quite a lot of work to the utilities. This year, we had 174 centimeters of snow, with the yearly average being 150cm. And February put a double monthly precipitation norm […] on Moscow streets," Biryukov said.

He added that the capital residents survived 34 leaps from negative temperatures to positive and back. Meanwhile, the Moscow heating system has paid off.

"The utilities had it the hardest on February 12-14, when almost 45 centimeters of snow fell in these three days alone. And then we took measures, mobilized additional forces, about 15,000 snow removal and snow displacement vehicles were in operation. About 115,000 people worked around the clock - manual snow cleaners, roof cleaners and those who took care of the courtyards," the official said.