Passenger plane makes emergency landing in Siberian city

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. A Boeing-737 passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the airport of the Russian Siberian city of Surgut on Saturday after a sensor malfunction, emergency services told TASS.

"It landed at 20.04 local time (18.04 Moscow time). The landing went off as scheduled. No one was hurt," the spokesperson said.

There were 116 passengers and five crew aboard, who will be provided with a reserve plane to reach their destination, the city of Ufa. The Ural transport prosecution told TASS that an inquiry was launched into flight safety violations after the emergency landing.

Russia’s Utair carrier told TASS that the passengers and crew "are alright."

One of the sensors malfunctioned on Utair’s evening flight immediately after takeoff.