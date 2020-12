TASS, December 14. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 was recorded on Monday south of the Fiji archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, according to the US Geological Survey.

According to the report, the epicenter was located 659 km south-west of the capital of the country, the city of Suva, where about 77,300 people live. The earthquake focus was located at a depth of 530 km.

Information about possible destruction and the threat of a tsunami was not reported.