Alexey Navalny’s health stabilized, blogger to be transferred to German clinic

"We do not object against his transfer to another hospital; it will not happen instantly, it will happen today," Kalinichenko said. "This process will be preceded by a number of medical actions; a number of legal formalities must also be complied with."

OMSK, August 21. /TASS/. Medics of the Omsk Ambulance Hospital number 1 consented to transportation of Alexey Navalny to another clinic, because his condition has stabilized, says Deputy Chief Medical Officer Anatoly Kalinichenko, adding that Navalny will be transported during the day.

The medics see no danger for Navalny’s life at this moment, Kalinichenko said. According to electronic encephalography, Navalny’s brain is in stable condition.

"Air transfer is possible under the responsibility of his relatives and the German reanimatologists," the Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Alexander Murakhovsky said.

On August 20, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh announced that his plane en route from Tomsk to Moscow conducted an emergency landing in Omsk, because the blogger suddenly felt bad during the flight. Navalny was hospitalized, he is currently in come. Some reports indicated that he was put on a ventilator. The first medical conference decided to leave him in the Omsk hospital until his condition is properly stabilized.