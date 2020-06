TASS, June 12. Four people, including the Imam of the mosque, were killed when a makeshift explosive device detonated at the Sher Shah Suri mosque in western Kabul on Friday, according to the report by the Tolo News TV channel, that quotes the Ministry of Health of Afghanistan.

Eight people were injured in the bombing.

Earlier, Reuters news agency reported on four victims, and many injured as a result of the explosion, without giving a specific number.