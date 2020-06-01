Second earthquake hits Japan in day

TOKYO, June 1. / TASS /. An earthquake 4.3 in magnitude rocked southwestern Japan on Monday, according to the country's national meteorological office reported on Monday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Kagoshima region, 10 km deep. There were no reports of casualties or damage. A tsunami threat was initially reported, but was shortly cancelled.

This is the second earthquake in just a few hours. An earthquake 5.3 in magnitude was recorded earlier in the northeast of Japan. The epicenter was located in the Ibaraki region, 100 km deep. The shakes were felt in a number of northeastern prefectures, as well as in Tokyo. No casualties or damage has been reported.