Russian national Vinnik’s attorney Musatov dies in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Timofei Musatov, a prominent Russian lawyer who was defending the interests of Russian national Alexander Vinnik, died in an accident in Moscow, the law firm International Solicitors and Lawyers, where Musatov worked, informed TASS on Friday.

"Timofei Sergeevich [Musatov] died yesterday in an accident in Moscow. This is all we can say so far," the source stated.

The law firm informed TASS that recently Musatov had been getting ready to travel to Athens to attend a court session regarding the appeal on the Greek Supreme Court’s decision to extradite Vinnik to France.

Vinnik case

Vinnik was detained while vacationing in Greece on July 25, 2017 at the United States’ request, where he is accused of laundering four to nine billion US dollars through a no longer existent Internet exchange of cryptocurrencies BTC-e. The Thessaloniki Court of Appeals and the Greek Supreme Court ruled Vinnik be extradited to France and then to the United States. Russia is also seeking his extradition and has a corresponding verdict of the Greek Supreme Court. Vinnik denied Washington’s and Paris’ charges and agreed to be extradited to Russia.

Vinnik is currently in custody in France, awaiting extradition to the USA.