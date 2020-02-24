Lawyers of Russian national Vinnik file cassation appeal against Paris court’s ruling

PARIS, February 24. /TASS/. The defense team of Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who is suspected of stealing personal data and extortion, has filed a cassation appeal against the ruling of a Paris court of appeal to leave him in custody, lawyer Timofei Musatov told TASS on Monday.

"We have lodged a cassation appeal," Musatov said, answering a question about the steps taken by the Russian national’s attorneys. "Vinnik is still isolated, access to him is hindered both for consulate staff and the lawyers."

Alexander Vinnik, a Russian IT specialist, was detained while vacationing in Greece on July 25, 2017 at the United States’ request, where he is accused of laundering four to nine billion US dollars. On January 23, he was extradited to France, which accuses him of stealing personal data and extortion. Vinnik’s extradition was also sought by Russia and the United States. The Russian dismissed all the charges brought against him and expressed readiness to return home.

On January 28, a Paris court ruled to keep Vinnik under arrest. The five-hour court session was held behind closed doors and, according to the defense attorneys, with numerous violations of law. Neither the defense team nor Vinnik himself were allowed to speak during these hearings. A Paris court ruled on February 17 to keep the Russian in custody.