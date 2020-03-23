Two students nabbed for plotting armed attack on college in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Two students have been detained in Sakhalin, Russia’s Far East, for plotting an armed attack on a college, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Monday.

The students, born in 2002 and 2003, are suspected of "propaganda of terrorism, mass murders and suicides on the Internet," the FSB said, noting that a criminal case had been opened over public incitement to terrorism.

During the clampdown, the FSB seized a hunting shotgun with rounds of ammunition, a detonator, explosives and improvised explosive devices as well as diaries "containing information on a plot to carry out an armed attack on an educational institution."

A criminal case on other charges could be opened after experts examine the weapons and ammunition, documents and other confiscated items.