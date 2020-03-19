All Russian regions put on high alert due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. All 85 Russian regions have been put on high alert due to the threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). All schools and universities have switched to remote learning. All sporting competitions and all public events have been cancelled in accordance with the decrees signed by Russian regional governments.

By March 19, all regions of the Russian Far East, Siberia, the Ural region, Volga region, as well as Russia’s northeastern and southern regions, have been put on high alert. On Thursday, Russia’s Central and North Caucasian Federal Districts have introduced the same measures.