Four dead after factory blast in Russia’s Oryol Region

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Four people died in an explosion at a factory in Mtsensk, in the Oryol Region, the regional Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters Ministry (EMERCOM) division told TASS.

"At 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, an explosion, unclear in origin, was reported at a small factory in Mtsensk. Some 200 square meters of roofing collapsed, no fire reported on site. Three men died, and four were injured," the press service said. Later, Sergei Lezhnev, an advisor from the Oryol Regional Governor’s press office, clarified that the number of victims climbed to four, while three were injured in the incident.

The press service of the Investigation Committee’s regional branch also confirmed the emergency.

"We confirm that [a gas-oxygen mix explosion at the factory], we have reports of three dead people," the press office said, without providing further details.

The Mtsensk fire department stated in its report that "a metal works factory shop under construction" was the site of the explosion, leaving "three dead" while "four injured were rushed to the Mtsensk district hospital."