Sberbank’s main office and several schools in Moscow receive bomb threats

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Employees of the Russian Sberbank’s main office as well as a number of schools around Moscow have received bomb scares, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Bomb threats were received in the Sberbank office located at 19, Vavilova street, as well as in almost 10 schools. Police officers and sniffer dog handlers are currently inspecting all the buildings," he said.

Earlier reports point out that three courts in Moscow also received similar threats.

The bomb scare call wave has been rocking Moscow since November 28. Anonymous calls prompted emergency services to around 7,000 facilities and premises in four weeks. All bomb threats turned out to be false.