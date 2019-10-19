Eleven bodies identified of 15 miners killed in dam collapse in eastern Siberia

TASS, October 19. Eleven bodies have been identified so far in Russia’s east Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk where a dam collapsed killing 15 miners, the head of the regional government told reporters on Saturday.

"There are a few surnames left. They are mostly from the Krasnoyarsk, Kemerovo, Vologda Regions, and Khakassia. Of 15 [bodies], eleven have been identified. Seven of them are from Krasnoyarsk," Yuri Lapshin said.

The regional government added that the list of 174 employees contains names of foreign workers, but they are not listed among those dead.

On Saturday, at about 2 a.m. local time, a dam collapsed on the Seiba river flooding the cabins of an artisanal mining camp in a remote area of the Krasnoyarsk Region, east Siberia. Two dormitories where miners lived were swept away by flood waters. According to latest reports, 15 people have been killed and six more are still missing.