Seven killed in a bus accident in Yaroslavl region, 19 injured - source

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Seven people were killed and 19 injured in a road accident when a PAZ passenger bus collided with a truck in the Yaroslavl region, a source with emergency services told TASS.

"As a result of the collision of the PAZ bus with the truck, seven people were killed and 19 were injured, including one child," the source said.

Traffic police officers and rescuers are working at the scene of the accident. The causes of the accident are being established.

The regional department of the Emergencies Ministry confirmed information about the accident involving a bus and a truck in the Yaroslavl region.

"There is an accident: a PAZ bus collided with a truck in the Gavrilov-Yamsky district. There is information about the victims, it is being specified," a spokesman with the department told TASS.