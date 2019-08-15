Number of people seeking medical attention after plane crash landing climbs to 74

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Medical assistance has been provided to 74 people after a passenger plane made an emergency landing in the Moscow Region, a medical source informed TASS on Thursday.

"A total of 74 people have sought medical attention, one of them remains hospitalized," the source said.

A Ural Airlines A321 plane, headed from Moscow to Crimea’s Simferopol, performed an emergency landing in the countryside near Zhukovsky International Airport earlier on Thursday. According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, the plane suffered a bird strike shortly after takeoff. The crew managed to land the plane in a cornfield and evacuate all the passengers. There were over 230 people, including 41 children, aboard the aircraft.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the emergency landing.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered to draw up documents to recommend the pilots for decoration.