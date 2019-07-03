Death toll in East Siberia floods soars to 20

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The death toll in heavy floods in East Siberia’s Irkutsk Region has climbed to 20, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s headquarters dealing with the disaster’s aftermath told TASS on Wednesday.
"Yes, 20 people," a spokesman said commenting on the death toll.
Floods in the Irkutsk region started after torrential rains at the end of June. A state of emergency was declared in the flood-affected areas. According to the Emergencies Ministry, as of July 3 some 3,500 houses in 31 villages have been flooded. Eight people have gone missing and 221 people have been hospitalized. The city of Tulun has been the hardest hit by the flooding. More than 3,000 houses and social facilities have been inundated there.