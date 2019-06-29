Three people died in flood in Irkutsk region

TASS, June 29. Three people died during the flood in the Irkutsk region, an official with the Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"As a result, 351 people suffered, including 33 children. Three people died, including one child. 97 injured were taken to hospitals, 251 injured, including 15 children, received ambulatory medical treatment," the official said.

Earlier, the press service of the regional government reported that three people including one child were reported missing in the flooded area.

Heavy rains caused floods in the Irkutsk region. According to the data received from the local department of the Emergencies Ministry, 4,042 residential buildings with a population of 9,919 people, including more than 2,269 children, were flooded. The floods affected 31 settlements and 17 sections of motor roads. The authorities imposed a state of emergency in the region.