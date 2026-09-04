Russia sends 94% of oil exports to friendly countries — Novak

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia currently sends 94% of its oil exports to friendly countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum.

"The main thing Russia offers the market along with its resources is reliability. Even amid external pressure, Russia's fuel and energy sector fully meets its obligations, playing a stabilizing role in the global energy market. The best evidence of this is the record increase in oil exports. Russia remains the leading supplier to China, with exports rising 25% in the first seven months of this year. Overall, 94% of Russian oil exports now go to friendly countries," Novak said.

He noted that disruptions to Middle Eastern supplies amid the worsening military and political situation had also had an impact. "Under these conditions, Russian companies have once again proven themselves reliable guarantors of uninterrupted long-term supplies at fair market prices," the deputy prime minister added.