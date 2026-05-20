Russia-China develop energy cooperation — Novak

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and China in energy is developing, joint projects are continuing and plans for their expansion have been outlined, with relevant work underway between companies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Izvestia.

"All aspects of interaction between our countries were discussed both in broad and narrow formats today. It was emphasized that our trade turnover is growing and that cooperation is developing in all areas, particularly in energy. Major joint projects continue to be implemented, plans have been outlined to expand these projects and relevant work is underway between our companies. This concerns, among other things, gas supplies and gas supply routes," he said.

This also includes cooperation in the oil industry, electric power sector and coal industry, Novak added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China is taking place on May 19-20.