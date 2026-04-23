US LNG exports gain 21% in February

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The United States exported 493.6 bln cubic feet, or 14 bln cubic meters (bcm), of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in February, which is 21% higher than in the same period last year, according to the monthly report from the US Department of Energy. Europe was again the main destination of supplies, accounting for around 72% of all exports.

In February, LNG exports were 8% lower than in January, and 21% higher than in February 2025. A total of 154 LNG tankers were shipped.

The main supply destinations were the UK (60.4 bln cubic feet, or 1.7 bcm), the Netherlands (56.8 bln cubic feet, or 1.6 bcm), Egypt (46.4 bln cubic feet, or 1.3 bcm), Germany (35.5 bln cubic feet, or 1 bcm), and Turkey (34.3 bln cubic feet, or 1 bcm). These countries accounted for 47.3% of all US supplies.

The share of shipments to Asia in total US LNG exports rose to 14.5% in February from 7% in January, according to the report. The share of shipments to Europe fell to 72% in February. The remaining volumes were delivered to Latin America and Africa.

At the same time, the United States exported a small batch of LNG to China for the first time in six months.