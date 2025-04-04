El Dabaa NPP site in Egypt allows for future doubling of capacity

YEKATERINBURG, April 4. /TASS/. The site of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, currently under construction in Egypt by Rosatom, offers the potential for a future doubling of the plant’s capacity, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said.

"This is the largest construction project on the African continent and, without question, an unprecedented nuclear initiative. Four power units are being built simultaneously, and the site itself allows for a possible doubling of capacity," he said.

The first nuclear power plant in Egypt is being built in the city of El Dabaa in the Matrouh province on the Mediterranean coast. The plant will consist of four power units, each with a capacity of 1,200 MW, equipped with VVER-1200 water-water reactors. This is an evolutionary Generation III+ project that fully meets international safety standards.