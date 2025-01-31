MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The SPB Exchange Group plans to end the year of 2024 with profits under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the press service of the bourse said.

"The SPB Exchange Group plans to end 2024 with profits under the IFRS, with the main contribution to them provided by efficient placement of equity," the press service informed.

The bourse will continue developing the digital financial assets market and the line of sustainable financing products, including digital rights to carbon units, the press service added.