Gasoline prices in the green on SPIMEX over week — trading data

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Ai-95 premium gasoline prices gained 0.5% over the week on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX), according to trading data.

Ai-95 premium gasoline prices added 0.5% to 54,779 rubles ($555.76) per metric ton. Ai-92 regular gasoline prices moved up by 0.3% to 53,012 rubles ($537.83) per metric ton.

Jet fuel prices edged up by 0.7% to 82,964 rubles ($841.69) per metric ton. Winter grade diesel fuel prices plummeted by 14% to 59,647 rubles ($605.13) per metric ton, for the first time since February 2024. Summer and inter-seasonal grade diesel fuel prices ticked up by 4% and 2% respectively to 55,600 rubles ($564) and 55,533 rubles ($563.3) a metric ton.

Prices of liquefied petroleum gases moved down by 4.4% to 18,043 rubles ($183.05) per metric ton. Furnace fuel prices had an upsurge by 1% to 31,123 rubles ($315.7) per metric ton.