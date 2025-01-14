Russia’s MIR cards accepted in 67 POS in Myanmar — minister

NAYPYIDAW, January 14. /TASS/. Cards of the Russian payment system Mir are accepted in sixty-seven sales outlets in the largest cities of Myanmar, Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations of Myanmar Kan Zaw told TASS in an exclusive interview.

"In order to accept and use Russian Mir cards in Myanmar, points of sale have been set up in merchant shops for 38 merchants in Yangon, seven merchants in Mandalay, 19 merchants in Naypyidaw, 1 merchant in Pyin Oo Lwin, 1 merchant in Taunggyi and 1 merchant in Bagan. We have been arranging to set up points of sale (POS) at 14 more merchants," the minister said.

"In the first step, Phase-1 will be equipped with 80 POS [accepting Mir cards - TASS], and currently 67 POS have been set up in merchant stores. We will continue to expand POS depending on demand. In addition, it has been arranged to purchase the MPU [Myanmar Payment Union - TASS] prepaid card by using the Mir card, and to use these cards at ATMs and POS across Myanmar," he added.

Myanmar has earlier become the 13th country outside of Russia, where the Mir card is active.