{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia’s MIR cards accepted in 67 POS in Myanmar — minister

Myanmar has earlier become the 13th country outside of Russia, where the Mir card is active

NAYPYIDAW, January 14. /TASS/. Cards of the Russian payment system Mir are accepted in sixty-seven sales outlets in the largest cities of Myanmar, Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations of Myanmar Kan Zaw told TASS in an exclusive interview.

"In order to accept and use Russian Mir cards in Myanmar, points of sale have been set up in merchant shops for 38 merchants in Yangon, seven merchants in Mandalay, 19 merchants in Naypyidaw, 1 merchant in Pyin Oo Lwin, 1 merchant in Taunggyi and 1 merchant in Bagan. We have been arranging to set up points of sale (POS) at 14 more merchants," the minister said.

"In the first step, Phase-1 will be equipped with 80 POS [accepting Mir cards - TASS], and currently 67 POS have been set up in merchant stores. We will continue to expand POS depending on demand. In addition, it has been arranged to purchase the MPU [Myanmar Payment Union - TASS] prepaid card by using the Mir card, and to use these cards at ATMs and POS across Myanmar," he added.

Myanmar has earlier become the 13th country outside of Russia, where the Mir card is active.

Trade turnover between Russia and Vietnam up by 24% in 2024 — Russian Prime Minister
Mikhail Mishustin is on an official visit to Vietnam on January 14-15
Read more
Biden claims he laid foundation for Trump’s support for Ukraine
Biden delivered his farewell speech on foreign policy in the US State Department
Read more
Record $1.3 trillion invested in defense sector in US in past four years — Biden
"That's more than America did in any four-year period, during the Cold War," he stressed
Read more
FACTBOX: Aftermath of UAV attacks on Russian regions this night
Air defenses downed 16 UAVs over the Tula Region, the area’s head Dmitry Milyayev said on his Telegram channel
Read more
Two industrial sites damaged in massive drone attack in south Russia’s Saratov, Engels
According to Roman Busargin, schools in the two cities will operate online today amid a drone attack warning
Read more
Russian athletes win 82 medals at Russia-China Youth Winter Games
The 2025 Russia-China Youth Winter Games were held in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk between January 9 and 13
Read more
Iran-Russia partnership agreement covers all areas, Tehran’s envoy says
The accord includes a preamble and 47 articles
Read more
Ukrainian captive confesses to killing civilians near DPR’s Selidovo
Mikhail Dyachenko surrendered two days ago in the Selidovo direction
Read more
Lavrov, Gazprom CEO discuss attack against Russkaya station with Turkish counterparts
The compressor station continues normal supplies of gas to the gas pipeline
Read more
Russia’s Malka heavy artillery gun can wipe out enemy armor with one shot — Rostec
"Each projectile scatters a mass of fragments over a considerable radius," the state tech corporation added
Read more
Russia bans entry to Estonian foreign ministry’s undersecretary for global affairs
The 31st meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, the organization’s decision-making and governing body, was held in Malta on December 5 and 6, 2024
Read more
Russian FPV drones destroy Ukrainian soldiers in borderline Kursk area
As the ministry specified, reconnaissance units of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Rubicon Center of Advanced Unmanned Technologies detected a motor vehicle that landed Ukrainian army personnel in a forest belt in the Kursk direction
Read more
Hanoi holds welcoming ceremony for Russian PM, who arrived on visit to Vietnam
In Hanoi, pioneers and students from the capital's National University received Mishustin with Russian and Vietnamese flags, cheering slogans of greeting
Read more
Russia not going to attack NATO countries, senior diplomat says
"Russia has never sought to sour relations with NATO," Vladislav Maslennikov said
Read more
Temporary restriction imposed in airports of Penza, Ulyanovsk
Restrictions remain in effect in airports of Kazan and Saratov
Read more
Expert does not see Putin, Trump meeting in Europe, but developing country possible
According to Oleg Barabanov, the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States will be a good start to ending the conflict in Ukraine, but people shouldn't expect it to be the end-all-be-all
Read more
Thousands of recruits join Hamas in recent months — WSJ
Sinwar advocates for a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip instead of short-term truces, the newspaper highlighted
Read more
FACTBOX: International status of the Arctic
Read more
Russian forces broaden bridgehead for advancing towards Krasny Liman, expert says
Russian forces are also advancing in the Kupyansk area, approaching the city of Kupyansk
Read more
Attempted attack of TurkStream pipeline very dangerous for European consumers — Kremlin
Kiev attacked the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar Region, which provides for gas supply along the TurkStream gas pipeline, by nine fixed-wing type drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier
Read more
Sullivan sees Ukraine reducing military mobilization age to 18 in future
According to the US national security advisor, the outgoing administration briefed the team of President-elect Donald Trump on the manpower issue in Ukraine
Read more
Russian MFA lists nine countries set to become BRICS partners from January 1
It is reported that Brazil’s BRICS chairmanship will announce the countries’ acquisition of the partner status as soon as it receives their confirmation
Read more
Kiev fails to disrupt gas supplies: attack on Russkaya station
On January 11, 2025, the Kiev regime attempted to attack the infrastructure of the Russkaya compressor station in the village of Gaikodzor in Russia's Krasnodar Region, which supplies gas to the TurkStream gas pipeline in order to cut off gas supplies to European countries, using nine fixed-wing UAVs
Read more
Kiev loses over 350 troops in Russia’s borderline Kursk area over past day — top brass
In addition, the Ukrainian armed forces also lost 92 electronic warfare stations, 13 counterbattery radars, four air defense radars
Read more
Attack of Russkaya Station is energy terrorism — Kremlin
Kiev attacked the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar Region, which provides for gas supply over the TurkStream gas pipeline, by nine fixed-wing type drones in order to stop gas deliveries to Europe, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier
Read more
Ukrainian army recognizes it failed in attempts to counterattack Kursk Region — media
The sources reported incessant attacks by Russian drones, noting that the country's army has started using new fiber-optic controlled FPV drones with a range of over 16 kilometers
Read more
Targeted attacks on war correspondents reveal Kiev's fear of truth — Russian top senator
Targeted attacks against Russian war correspondents in the special military operation zone occur with the endorsement of Western countries and their tacit approval, Valentina Matviyenko emphasized
Read more
Bitcoin rate drops below $90,000 but regains decline — Binance
By 02:50 p.m. GMT, the cryptocurrency was trading at $91,566
Read more
Congress Republicans prepare bill on purchase of Greenland
The bill has reportedly been dubbed Make Greenland Great Again Act
Read more
Israel prepared to receive potential released hostages — prime minister’s office
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said earlier in the day that progress had been reached at the hostage release talks
Read more
Russian Guardsmen destroy Ukrainian army radar in borderline Kursk area
It is specified that the radar destroyed by the Russian National Guard was a US-made portable counterbattery radar station designed to detect, identify and determine the location of enemy artillery guns, mainly mortars and rocket launchers
Read more
Baba Yaga drones attack their own troops, says Ukrainian army captive
Alexander Shevchenko noted that he did not undergo any special training
Read more
Pistorius pays Ukraine unannounced visit — TV channel
According to the media outlet, the minister wishes to assess the current situation on the ground
Read more
Musk accuses British PM of trying to interfere in US election
The entrepreneur suggested that Keir Starmer had sent operatives to America
Read more
Trump plans to turn Greenland into militarized zone — expert
"Danish politicians have already said in a statement that they have sent a message to Trump, in which they offered to shake hands on a security deal, in fact, on the placement of American weapons," Alexander Mikhailov said
Read more
Expert rules out anti-Russian sentiments in Transnistria because of energy crisis
According to Igor Shornikov, the energy crisis that has emerged in the country now is the result of the unfriendly policies of Moldova and Ukraine towards Russia
Read more
Ukraine's Kursk counteroffensives flounder as losses mount — expert
According to Alexander Mikhailov, Vladimir Zelensky is currently pouring all available resources into Kursk
Read more
Russian stock market in the red as trading session kicks off
The yuan gained 7.35 kopecks to 13.8915 rubles at the same time
Read more
Turkish intelligence chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire talks
According to the A haber, the sides agreed to continue efforts on this track
Read more
Press review: Trump plans Putin meeting while Israel-Hamas eye ceasefire
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 13th
Read more
Attack on TurkStream threatens sovereignty of European countries — top Hungarian diplomat
Brussels also expressed concern over reports about the Ukrainian attack on the compressor station ensuring the operations of the TurkStream pipeline
Read more
Ukraine plunges into terrorism facing military defeat — politician
Unable to succeed on the battlefield, Zelensky's Ukraine is becoming the center of world terrorism, Viktor Medvedchuk pointed out
Read more
China’s coal imports up 14.4% in 2024 to 542.69 mln tons
In December, China purchased 52.34 mln tons of coal, down by 4.8% month-on-month
Read more
Russia cuts off road leading to Dnepropetrovsk from Krasnoarmeysk — security services
Additionally, the Krasnoarmeysk - Pavlograd road is also under Russian control
Read more
Hamas makes no notes to draft ceasefire deal for Gaza — report
Hamas reportedly gave the mediators its final response to the deal that had been passed along to its representatives earlier
Read more
Russian oil transit via Ukraine declines to its minimum — news outlet
According to the report, transit volumes declined by 16% against 2023, which is the lowest figure since 2014 at the least
Read more
'German scenario' implausible for Ukraine settlement — Medvedev
In the historical sense, the "Germanic scenario" of settlement is only feasible in terms of integrating the territories of Malorossiya into Russia, the politician noted
Read more
Press review: Russia notes Japan's militarization while allies expect Ukrainian assault
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 9th
Read more
Ukraine's manpower issues could precipitate ceasefire request — Polish general
Waldemar Skrzypczak warned against believing Ukrainian propaganda outlets’ reports of Russia’s alleged troop losses, which, in his words, were highly exaggerated
Read more
Russian cancer vaccine to be free of charge — top oncologist
It is planned to launch it in general circulation in early 2025
Read more
Gas price in Europe up slightly on TurkStream pipeline attack news
The price of February futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to around $500 per 1,000 cubic meters or 47.375 euro per MWh
Read more
Pentagon acknowledges Russia’s 'incremental gains' in combat operations in Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on January 6 that Russian forces had liberated the city of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
China Southern cancels flights from Moscow to Beijing from late January
According to information on the air carrier’s website and in booking systems, this airline has no direct flights from January 20 to March 30
Read more
Switzerland ready to serve as host for Putin-Trump meeting on Ukraine
According to Le Temps, the confederation is just one the countries on the list that are ready to host the meeting of the Russian and US leaders
Read more
Slovakia notes development of Russian economy — lawmaker
The Slovak parliamentary delegation arrived in Moscow on January 12 and will spend three days here
Read more
Economic losses from fires in California above $250 bln — AccuWeather
Fires destroyed more than 12,300 buildings
Read more
NATO base in Romania to be used for war against Russia — presidential candidate
"We don’t need war; this is my point," Calin Georgescu said
Read more
Expert questions Trump's ability to convince Russia to side with US against China
Wang Jisi did not rule out that Trump could introduce certain changes in relations between the US and Russia
Read more
Russian military starts evacuation of civilians from liberated Kurakhovo in Donbass region
"Motor rifle units from the Battlegroup South have started evacuating residents from the town of Kurakhovo that was liberated by Russian troops last week," the ministry said
Read more
No room for revolution in country, says Georgian ruling party official
Kakha Kaladze stressed that his party won the parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024 and called on the opposition to accept its defeat
Read more
No big change in Croatia’s attitude to Russia after election — expert
Alexander Pivovarenko noted that Croatia’s parliament was controlled by a party that supported the idea of Euro-Atlantic loyalism, and it would be unreasonable for the president to spoil relations with the legislators
Read more
Censoring alternative points of view new norm in West — top senator
As Valentina Matviyenko stressed, this can be described as "an aggressive special operation by Western regimes to maintain their hegemony"
Read more
Over half of Greenlanders support joining the US — survey
US President-elect Donald Trump said on January 7 that Greenland should join the United States in order to ensure national security and protection against the Chinese and Russian threats
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry notes US hypocrisy in regard to California wildfires
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that in recent years, US officials have repeatedly criticized China for allegedly using forced labor, and at the same time US authorities had sent 395 prisoners to fight forest fires
Read more
Kiev puts thought of recovering lost territory 'on indefinite hold' — media
According to the analytical article, Kiev "waits and watches the signals from Moscow and Washington and reiterates almost daily its desire for a 'just peace'"
Read more
Russia to take measures to minimize risks of new Western sanctions — Kremlin
Earlier, a high-ranking representative of the outgoing US administration said that on January 10 Joe Biden imposed the most significant sanctions to date against the Russian energy sector, specifying that they are aimed, in particular, at the oil sector and the liquefied natural gas production and transportation industry
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian equipment in Kursk Region using FPV drones
Means of objective control recorded a direct strike on an enemy motor vehicle, as well as two strikes on armored vehicles
Read more
Kherson Region prepared to take in fire-hit refugees from California — governor
Vladimir Saldo noted that "this applies only to those who have not financed the Ukrainian army or supported the current Kiev regime"
Read more
Russian forces liberate two communities in DPR, Kharkov Region over past day — top brass
According to Defense Ministry, Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields, amassed enemy manpower and military hardware in up to 140 areas over the past day
Read more
Russian troops liberate Peschanoye community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 515 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
North Korea launches ‘unidentified missile’ towards Sea of Japan — Yonhap
According to News1, the missile might be a ballistic one
Read more
Opponents of Russian, Iranian influence on Syria seek control themselves — Turkish party
According to Omer Celik, it is necessary to continue the process of lifting sanctions on Syria
Read more
Mohammed Sinwar becomes new Hamas leader in Gaza Strip — WSJ
He "is working to build the militant group back up," because its combat ability has been severely crippled since the onset of Israel’s military operation in the Palestinian enclave
Read more
PREVIEW: Russian PM Mishustin begins two-day visit to Vietnam
During the visit, the prime minister will meet with President of Vietnam Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam
Read more
India considers impact of US sanctions on Vostok Oil project
On January 10, US introduced sanctions against the Russian fuel and energy sector, the tanker fleet and the financial sector
Read more
NATO, countries, Ukraine plan to ramp up joint production of weapons — Polish minister
he five NATO member countries are going to set up large-scale military exercises in 2026
Read more
EU Council approves inviting Switzerland to ‘Military Schengen’
This decision will make it possible to invite Switzerland to this project, for the participation in which it applied in September 2024
Read more
Ceasefire deal on Gaza implies release of 33 hostages during 1st stage — newspaper
According to the report, women, children, men older than 55 and the sick will be released first
Read more
US tries to gain foothold in CAR using PMCs, replace France, expert says
Alexander Ivanov clarified what goals Washington and Paris are pursuing in the African country
Read more
Russian PM arrives on a visit in Vietnam
Mikhail Mishustin is expected to meet President of Vietnam Luong Kuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam
Read more
Russian MFA says Biden knew his support of Ukraine nudged world toward nuclear conflict
Biden's statement today is an admission of a deliberate provocation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian Railways reports record number of transported containers in 2024
According to Russian Railways, 82.6 million tons of various goods (+8.5%) were transported in containers in 202
Read more
Russian First Deputy PM discusses cooperation with Slovak parliament’s vice-speaker
"We remain open to a meaningful and equal dialog with our foreign partners," Denis Manturov said
Read more
Yemen’s Houthis say they fired ‘hypersonic ballistic missile’ at site in Tel Aviv
Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military said it intercepted a missile, which was launched from Yemen, before it entered Israeli airspace
Read more
Russia concerned about Trump's statement on Greenland — Russian top senator
"The international law exists, as the Arctic states do, and there are rules of the game," Valentina Matviyenko stressed
Read more
Trump gives no impression of being strongly invested in Ukraine’s destiny — agency
Trump repeatedly said during this election campaign that he would find a diplomatic way out of the crisis before his inauguration, set for January 20
Read more
Ukraine will not halt Russian oil transit — PM
Transit of Russian oil is also in line with the regime of EU sanctions against Russia, which has a carveout for oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, Denis Shmygal said
Read more
Liberation of Peschanoye kills off another Ukrainian supply line — security services
The Dnepropetrovsk - Krasnoarmeysk highway is a major route for supplying Ukrainian forces in this area
Read more
Liberating Chasov Yar to deliver blow on Ukrainian logistics in nearby DPR towns — expert
Vitaly Kiselev said that in that area, Ukrainian troops ended up in a serious encirclement
Read more
Biden says he sought to avoid war between two nuclear powers as he speaks about Ukraine
Biden spoke a week before transferring power to his successor Donald Trump
Read more
Flights between Russia, China sufficient to meet demand — aviation authority
According to Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, during the season of transportation with the relatively low demand, such frequency is sufficient to meet needs of citizens
Read more
After Trump's call for greater defense spending Scholz wonders where to get money from
The chancellor vowed that Germany would continue to spend no less than the NATO target of 2% of GDP on defense
Read more
PREVIEW: Lavrov to sum up Russia’s foreign policy during big press conference
The event’s format implies answers to a wide array of question from Russian and foreign reporters
Read more
Fire in Russian military hospital brought under control
The work required 22 fire vehicles and 65 firefighters, according to the statement
Read more
Trump declares desire to meet with Putin 'very quickly'
The US President-elect noted that he had to get into the office first
Read more
Drone raid damages industrial building in Engels, Saratov Region — governor
Emergency and law enforcement services have been put on high alert
Read more
6.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Japan, tsunami warning issued
The epicenter was located at a depth of 30 kilometers near the southeastern coast of Kyushu
Read more
Trump to intensify economic deglobalization — Chinese expert
Airplanes assembled in the US cannot be used by the whole world, Yan Xuetong said
Read more
Foreign car brands could return to Russian market, says AEB
The situation today could change, and the Association has lines of communication open with the majority of foreign vehicle brands, Alexey Kalitsev stressed
Read more
US diplomats can't take unlimited short-term business trips to Russia anymore, says Lavrov
Lavrov explained that in addition to its regular diplomatic employees stationed in Russia, the US sends several hundred people annually "for short-term business trips"
Read more
South Korea registers launch of several short-range missiles from DPRK
Previously, the news agency reported a launch of an "unidentified missile" towards the Sea of Japan
Read more