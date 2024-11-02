Gazprom says withdrawal of gas from Russian UGS facilities started on November 1

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Gazprom started withdrawal of gas from Russia’s underground gas storage (UGS) facilities on November 1, having formed an operational gas reserve in them in the amount of 73.034 bln cubic meters for the winter of 2024-2025, which is an absolute record for the national gas industry, the holding reported.

"A traditionally high level of reserves in UGS facilities enables the company to successfully cope with seasonal demand fluctuations. For example, Gazprom is able to swiftly increase gas supply to consumers in the event of a cold snap," the report said.

Earlier reports said that as part of the preparations for the autumn/winter operation, Gazprom had successfully completed all scheduled preventive maintenance and repair activities. As of October 1, scheduled preventive repairs at 100 gas production facilities across Russia have been performed in full. The company repaired 290 kilometers of the linear part of gas pipelines, 196 gas compressor units and 64 gas distribution stations. More than 28,000 kilometers of gas pipelines underwent in-line inspections.