Sulfur Program to reduce emissions in Norilsk by 377,000 tons this year

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Sulfur Program underway at the Nadezhdinsky Metallurgic Plant in Norilsk will make it possible to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions by 377,000 metric tons by the end of this year, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel for Environment and Safety Stanislav Seleznev told TASS.

"By the end of this year, we will utilize 377,000 metric tons. The launch of our Sulfur Program at the Nadezhdinsky Plant covers 45% of the entire Clean Air Federal Project," Seleznev said.

The technologies implemented in the Sulfur Program are designed to capture at least 99% of sulfur dioxide from the main smelting units, taking into account ore specific properties, pyro-metallurgic processes applied and logistical constraints in Norilsk located in Arctic Russia. Sulfur dioxide will be utilized with sulfuric acid production, after which it will be neutralized with limestone, making gypsum.