MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia notes more moderate dynamics of external demand for Russian export goods amid a decline in global GDP growth, head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference following a meeting of the regulator's board of directors.

"Global economic growth is slowing down, which means more moderate dynamics of external demand for Russian export goods," she said.

The head of the regulator noted that there are currently two opposing factors on the oil market. "On the one hand, increased tensions in the Middle East have led to higher prices, on the other hand, the slowdown in global economic growth is pushing down demand for raw materials," she said.