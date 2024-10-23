Up to two-thirds of funds for Arctic master plans come from off-budget sources — minister

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Work on determining sources to finance the Arctic master plans continues, and up to two-thirds will come from off-budget sources, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov told the government's strategic session on the Arctic's development.

"The master plans have been developed in compliance with the Arctic Development Strategy to 2035 and at the same time they take into account the opinion of residents about development priorities. The main issues that people have raised were the quality of healthcare, infrastructures, accessibility of cultural, sports and leisure facilities. The work has not been completed, we are determining priorities and funding sources. According to preliminary estimates, up to two-thirds of the funds will come from off-budget sources. First of all, those are investments in new enterprises," the ministry's press service quoted him as saying.

Earlier, First Deputy Minister Gadzhimagomed Guseynov said more than 3 trillion rubles ($31 billion) would be allocated for implementation of master plans for 16 agglomerations in the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone.

In December, 2023, the Russian government listed 16 major settlements in the Arctic. Their development to 2035 will comply with master plans that will be implemented from 2025.

The list of 16 Arctic backbone settlements and agglomerations in nine regions includes: Kem, Belozersk (Karelia), Vorkuta (Komi), Tiksi, Naiba (Yakutia), Norilsk, Dudinka, Dixon and Igarka (the Krasnoyarsk Region), Arkhangelsk (the Arkhangelsk Region), Murmansk, Kirov, Apatity and Monchegorsk (the Murmansk Region), Naryan-Mar (the Nenets Autonomous Region), Pevek and Anadyr (the Chukotka Autonomous Region), Novy Urengoy, Noyabrsk and Salekhard-Labytnangi (the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region).