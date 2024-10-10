Gazprom scales up gas supplies to Central Asia by two times in 9M 2024 — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, October 10. /TASS/. Gazprom increased natural gas supplies to Central Asia by a factor of two during nine months and looks forward to new negotiations and agreements, CEO Alexey Miller said at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

"I want to say that Gazprom ramped up supplies to Central Asian countries by a factor of two during nine months of 2024, compared to the like period of the last year. It has never been before," he stressed.

Discussion of cooperation with the region will continue, Miller noted. "I can say that work within the framework of the forum will continue; we face very interesting negotiations. I am confident new agreements will be reached, new objectives and new tasks will be set," he added.