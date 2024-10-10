Gas demand surging by 60 bln cubic meters globally in 2024 — Gazprom CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, October 10. /TASS/. The global demand for natural gas gained 60 billion cubic meters over nine months of 2024, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

"The global gas demand surged by 60 bln cubic meters over nine months of 2024 against the like period of the last year. However, three countries formed 80% of this incremental growth by 80%: these are China, India, and Russia," Miller said.

The global gas demand is forecasted at the level of 5.7 trillion cubic meters in 2050, the chief executive stressed.