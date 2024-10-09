OPEC+ countries keep plans to boost oil production from December — Novak

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries are currently keeping plans to ramp up oil production from December 2024 but will monitor the market situation, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"No changes have been discussed thus far," Novak said.

When answering the question whether the oil market is ready to consume extra barrels in December, Novak noted that it is early to talk about that now and that the situation needs to be monitored.

In early September 2024, the OPEC+ decided to postpone the recovery of oil production until December 2024.