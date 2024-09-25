Coal production in Russia down 1.8% in January-August to 275 mln tons — Rosstat

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia’s coal production decreased by 1.8% in January-August 2024 year-on-year to 275 mln tons, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In particular, the production of all types of hard coal fell by 3.1% in annual terms to 215 mln tons, including a 19.3% decrease in anthracite production to 14 mln tons, and an 8.5% rise in coking coal output to 73.9 mln tons.

The production of other hard coal types went down by 6.8% to 127 mln tons, while brown coal production grew by 3% in the reporting period to 60.1 mln tons year-on-year.