Avtotor commissions electric motors plant in Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian automotive holding Avtotor has commissioned a new electric motors plant in Kaliningrad, with production facilities designed to produce 60,000 motors per year, TASS reports from the production start ceremony.

"The electric motors plant was created within the framework of performing obligations under a special investment contract among the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, the government of the Kaliningrad Region, and Avtotor Holding, stipulating creation of a motor parts cluster in the region. Production facilities of the plant are designed to produce 60,000 electric motors annually. The line of manufactured products comprises motors with the power from 23 kW to 140 kW for different kinds of electric transport," company’s press service said.

The plant initiated manufacturing of a pilot batch of electric motors. Development plans comprise expansion of the range of electric motors that can be used for small electric transport, hoisting machinery, and boats. It is planned to install equipment for assembly of electric power plants comprising electric motor, gearbox and invertor.

Avtotor is one of the largest Russian automakers, producing motor vehicles since 1997.