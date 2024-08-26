{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian stocks close in the green on Monday

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,700-2,800 points on Tuesday, the yuan exchange rate at 12.5-13 rubles, the dollar in over-the-counter trade at the range of 90.5-93.5 rubles

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Monday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index gained 3.8% to 2,763.75 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 3.61% to 948.67 points. The yuan exchange rate fell by 0.16% to 11.68 rubles.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 2,700-2,800 points on August 27, while over-the-counter exchange rate of the dollar is projected at 89-91 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,700-2,800 points on Tuesday, the yuan exchange rate at 12.5-13 rubles, the dollar in over-the-counter trade at the range of 90.5-93.5 rubles, while the euro at the range of 101-104 rubles.

Hainan Airlines launches direct flight from Moscow to Haikou
The Xinhua news agency said earlier that the province of Hainan was popular among Russian tourists this summer
Poland hands over 1,000 tanks, APCs, planes, artillery pieces to Ukraine — Duda
The Polish leader estimated the total aid to Ukraine at about $25.9 billion, of which about $3.1 billion was spent on supplies of military equipment
Palestine to apply for joining BRICS after Kazan summit — ambassador to Russia
Abdel Hafiz Nofal stated that the invitation of Palestine to the Kazan summit was a "positive message" and a token of support for the Palestinian people
US may attempt to weaponize Telegram against Russia following Durov detention — senator
Vladimir Dzhabarov believes the Americans are "clearly" behind the decision by French special services to detain Durov
Russian troops successfully test Chistyulya counter-drone system in Ukraine operation
The Chistyulya counter-drone system fully suppresses control and navigation channels of enemy UAVs within a range of up to 1 km and also denies the transmission of photo and video images from a drone
Frontline expansion on Kursk direction to turn against Kiev — retired SVR colonel
Andrey Bezrukov noted that the situation on the Kursk frontline has consolidated the society and Kiev was unable to create panic
US plotting color revolution in Georgia — Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
The SVR press bureau emphasized that in preparation for the color revolution, "Georgian pro-Western non-governmental organizations are recruiting a large number of people to closely monitor the voting process"
Putin made decision on response to Kiev’s incursion – ambassador to US
The retaliation will be tough, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said
Israel’s attacks on Lebanon may lead to serious consequences in Middle East — diplomat
"The most recent attacks against Lebanon may provoke serious and unpredictable consequences in the region," Foreign Minister of Cuba Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said
Kremlin spokesman says Putin, Durov didn’t meet in Azerbaijan
Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a state visit to Azerbaijan from August 18-19
Hypersonic missile Tsirkon was used in special operation — Putin
The Tsirkon hypersonic missile was developed and is produced in the Reutov-based NPO Mashinostroyeniya
Durov detained in France over his refusal to 'censor truth,' Tucker Carlson believes
"Darkness is descending fast on the formerly free world," the journalist said
Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Region indicative of NATO involvement preparations — expert
Richard Black admitted that "the exact date of the attack was probably kept secret both for operational security and to give NATO countries plausible deniability in case the risky gambit turned into a disaster"
Russia's top prosecutor reveals startling new details about 1918 Romanov family execution
According to Igor Krasnov, members of the royal family did not die immediately because they had diamonds and jewelry sewn into their clothes, and the bullets ricocheted off
Durov’s arrest in France expires on August 28 — prosecutor’s office
"The custody period was extended until the 25th August 2024 by an investigative magistrate and can last up to 96 hours," the statement reads
No damage done to Israeli facilities in Hezbollah’s attack — Netanyahu’s office
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that the Hezbollah attack targeted Israel’s Glilot military base near Tel Aviv
Putin hears reports from commanders performing combat missions in areas bordering Ukraine
The commanders of the Black Sea Fleet’s 810th Marine Brigade, the Pacific Fleet’s 155th Marine Brigade, the 11th Separate Air Assault Brigade, the 56th Air Assault Regiment and the 51st Airborne Regiment reported to the supreme commander-in-chief about the situation along the line of engagement and the initiatives related to their areas of responsibility, which had been approved by the command of their respected battlegroups
FSB detains Omsk resident for handing over defense materials to Ukraine
According to the report, "the detainee collected and transferred data, photo and video materials about the production process of one of the defense enterprises of the Omsk Region"
Dmitry Medvedev reveals who writes his Telegram posts
According to Medvedev, it is necessary to speak the truth in order to spark true interest
Russian air defenses down eight HIMARS rockets, 41 Ukrainian drones in past day
Ukraine loses up to 510 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West
IN BRIEF: What we know about massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
The strikes also hit storage sites of Ukraine’s West-provided air-launched weapons at airfields in the Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk regions
Hamas leader disguises himself in women's clothing to avoid capture by Israel — media
The Israeli army believes that Yahya Sinwar’s arrest or killing would mean the collapse of Hamas’ leadership hierarchy and its subsequent dissolution
Strategic significance of Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region minimal, US expert says
"Instead, President Putin remained stoic and steadfast. He moved reserves from other locations while doubling the intensity of his attacks in Donbass," Richard Black said
Germany dismisses Polish, Czech claims about Nord Streams being 'legitimate target'
"The chancellor stated this explicitly during his talks with the Polish and Czech sides, as well as with many other international partners," Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit went on to say
Putin prioritizes direct battlefield reports from frontline commanders — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian leader receives such first-hand information on a regular basis
Pope Francis supports Ukrainian Orthodox Church following its ban
Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill on Saturday called on the heads of Orthodox and other Christian Churches and international and religious organizations to defend the Ukrainian Orthodox Church following its ban
French court rules to extend detention of Russia’s Telegram founder Durov — agency
According to the AFP, the initial period of detention for questioning can last up to 96 hours
Power facilities damaged in 15 Ukrainian regions, PM Shmygal says
State-owned Ukrenergo power grid operator has started emergency shutdowns to stabilize the country’s electricity system, Denis Shmygal added
More rocket, artillery weapons delivered to Kursk Region — Russian Defense Ministry
The ministry pointed out that its task force was accepting requests on a round-the-clock basis, processing them within 24 hours
Russia's 2008 defense of South Ossetia prevented further conflicts in region — president
Russia's resolute and entirely appropriate response to Georgia's barbaric aggression destroyed the West's plans for NATO's advance in the Caucasus, Alan Gagloyev stressed
Ukrainian drone targeting oil refinery destroyed in Russia’s Yaroslavl — governor
Mikhail Yevrayev said that no injuries or damage had been reported
Ukraine’s Zelensky admits heavy damage to energy infrastructure
It is noted that repair crews will be working around the clock
Durov detained on orders from US to make Telegram cover up Kiev’s war crimes — expert
Ruhollah Modabber pointed out that the messenger also "did not censor news about Israel's crimes against the defenseless people of the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli leadership was extremely dissatisfied with Telegram's policy and may have decided to put pressure on its founder"
Kiev Hydroelectric Power Plant damaged by explosions — news agency
According to the report, the part of the road leading to the HPP dam and the plant's machine room were damaged
Russian units use Lancet to wipe out Ukrainian combat vehicles in Kursk Region
The ministry provided footage of the attack
Ukrainian UAV attack on Saratov Region: aftermath
Four people were injured in a UAV attack, and one woman was hospitalized
Edward Snowden slams Durov’s detention as disgrace for France
The arrest of Pavel Durov is an assault on the basic human rights of speech and association, Edward Snowden said
Russia doing best to maintain serviceability of SuperJet fleet — Rostec CEO
Sergey Chemezov added that domestic enterprises have designed its counterparts of spark plugs and filters for the aircraft
Russian forces repel attacks by Ukrainian assault teams in Kursk Region
IN BRIEF: What we know about charges faced by Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov
Pavel Durov remains in custody and is being investigated by the French national cybercrime unit and the national fraud office, according to the report
Hezbollah explains why it delays retaliation strike on Israel
According to Hassan Nasrallah, on Sunday, Hezbollah decided to act separately from its other allies, being guided by "its own considerations, which will be disclosed later"
Volchansk may be completely destroyed due to massive Ukrainian attacks — administration
Vitaly Ganchev pointed out that the Ukrainian troops are actively using drones
Russian forces eliminate over 11,000 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries at LPR borders in week
"Twenty-nine Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line," expert Andrey Marochko said
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo after being informed about new round’s results
Hamas confirmed that it still insists on its conditions for an agreement with Israel
Export of education is Russia's soft power, says Synergy Corporation President Vadim Lobov
Fire in Crimea burns nearly 200 acres of land
According to the Emergencies Ministry spokesman, the fire has been completely encircled, but strong winds are causing new fire outbreaks in some areas
Senior Russian diplomat clarifies Russia’s position on Ukraine to Indian ambassador
"The head of the Indian diplomatic mission was once again informed about Russia’s principled position on the conflict in Ukraine," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted
F-16s may have been hit in Russian strike on hangar in Ivano-Frankovsk — resistance
According to the report, fuel tanks were also hit in the strike
Telegram slams accusations of 'abuse of platform' against its owner as absurd
"It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform," it stressed
115 servicemen returned to Russian in prisoner-of-war swap
The United Arab Emirates provided intermediary efforts of humanitarian nature during the return of Russian servicemen from captivity
Russian Embassy in France clarifies situation around Durov’s detention — Foreign Ministry
Earlier, Pavel Davankov contacted Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with a request to seek Durov’s release
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Telegram founder reportedly planned to have dinner in Paris — agency
Another source familiar with the investigation said that the Telegram founder had arrived from Azerbaijan
Russian helicopter strikes Ukrainian troops in borderline district of Kursk Region
The ministry provided footage of the attack
Situation in Ukraine 'complicated' following explosions — Energy minister
"The operator of the transmission system has urgently introduced a regime of emergency power cuts," German Galushchenko said
Modi's visit to Ukraine not sign India abandoning Russia — ex-envoy
"Our friendship with Russia is long standing while our partnership with it is strategic and deep rooted," Ajai Malhotra added
Ex-Russian PM sees Kursk situation as proof of NATO’s large-scale war against Moscow
"Military operations continue to escalate, but our military potential and the capacity of our defense industry are clear," he concluded
Putin requests financing territorial defense units in border regions from budget
The list of requests has been published on the Kremlin’s website
Russia’s Aerospace Force gets Peresvet laser complexes
The military are now taking drills that involve the novel combat technologies, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Zelensky signed law on actual ban of canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Such data were posted on the website of the Ukrainian parliament
Elon Musk believes Europeans to be executed for social media likes soon
This is what businessman said, commenting on Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov’s detention in France
Several thousand South Ossetian fighters take part in special op — president
Alan Gagloyev underscored that Ossetian fighters fulfill their allied duties with honor, bringing the joint Victory closer
Russia’s Su-57 outshines US fifth-generation fighters, says expert
Russia’s Aerospace Forces will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024 and their number will increase to 76 by 2028
Hackers attack French government websites after Telegram founder detained — media
The newspaper claims that the cyberattacks were carried out by "groups of hackers supporting Durov"
Enemy losses: developments in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy has lost 5,137 servicemen since fighting began in the region
Russian forces destroy eight armored vehicles in Kursk Region over past day — commander
Apty Alaudinov noted that the enemy has been stopped and is being destroyed every day in the Kursk area
Paris prosecutor’s office to make statement on Durov’s detention on Monday
According to the media, the Telegram messenger founder might be charged with terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and child pornography
Kremlin questions status of Reuters employee killed in Kramatorsk
According to information released today by Reuters, Evans, 38, is a former UK military officer who has worked for the agency since 2022, advising on the safety of journalists around the world, including in Ukraine, Israel and the recent Paris Olympics
Russia to retaliate Ukraine’s hostile actions in Kursk Region — Kremlin
The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6
Su-25 attack aircraft eliminate Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk Region
After using aircraft weapons, the planes performed an anti-missile maneuver, released decoy flares and returned to the departure airfield
France 'crosses a red line' by arresting Telegram founder Durov — Rumble chief
"Rumble will not stand for this behavior and will use every legal means available to fight for freedom of expression," Chris Pavlovski said
Syria’s relations with Turkey can be restored after settling what severed them — Assad
According to Assad, to settle the conflict, the sides need to be open and sincerely want to find out what hampers the restoration of relations
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
German lawmaker lambasts Durov’s detention as attack on freedom of speech
Law enforcement agencies suspect the Telegram messenger founder of being complicit in drug trafficking, crimes against minors and fraud amid the messenger’s lack of moderation, its refusal to cooperate with law enforcement
Beating back the enemy: situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military has repelled attacks by Ukrainian assault groups near Kremyanoye, Malaya Loknya and Nechaev
Russian Armed Forces liberate one more settlement — official
Latin American countries unwilling to send military aid to Ukraine — Russian envoy
Belinsky said that "one can only guess" if the US authorities had sent such requests to the Chilean authorities
Critical infrastructure damaged in central Ukraine’s Vinnitsa Region
Air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine for several hours this morning
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
Press review: NATO complicit in Kursk attack and Russian military officials get new roles
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 21st
Russian Mi-28NM helicopters destroy Ukrainian troops, armor in night strike in Kursk area
The strikes were delivered by anti-tank missiles against reconnoitered enemy targets, according to Defense Ministry
National projects and wage growth — Vladimir Putin holds meeting on economic issues
Wages in Russia in real terms for January-May 2024 increased by 10.1%
FACTBOX: Fire breaks out at Omsk Refinery
According to the latest figures, seven people were hospitalized
Medvedev sees Telegram CEO’s desire to be ‘global citizen’ as mistake
Durov, who holds a French passport, was arrested at Le Bourget Airport outside Paris late on August 24
Additional missile/artillery armament arrives for Russian troops in Kursk area
The Russian Defense Ministry has received no new requests from the operational headquarters of the borderline Belgorod and Bryansk Regions, the report added
Press review: Telegram in flux as CEO arrested and US supports Ukraine's chemical warfare
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 26th
Belarusian missile troops to carry out live firing at military ground in Russia
Previously, Belarusian troops that practiced firing S-300 and Tor-M2 missile air defense systems returned from the Ashuluk military ground in Russia
Durov’s detention raises question if Western NGOs demand his release — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the Russian embassy "has immediately started working" on his detention, "as it supposed to in a case, when information comes that the receiving side has detained a Russian citizen"
Russian air defenses shoot down 20 drones over seven Russian regions overnight
Nine of them were shot down over the Saratov Region, two over each of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Tula Regions, as well as one over each over the Oryol and Ryazan Regions," the Defense Ministry said
Over 340 people evacuated from Kursk Region during past day — emergencies ministry
According to the ministry, as many as 197 temporary accommodation centers are operating in 28 Russian regions, giving shelter to more than 11,500 people, including more than 3,500 children
News agency Reuters confirms death of its safety adviser Ryan Evans in Kramatorsk
A Reuters source told TASS earlier that the agency’s safety adviser was killed, but did not provide his name
Too early to talk about BRICS common currency — Russia’s ex-PM
It is difficult to imagine that India and China have a common currency, Sergey Stepashin said
Decision to detain Durov not political, says Macron
The French leader said that he sees "false information regarding France following the arrest of Pavel Durov"
Russian strike at Ukrainian energy revealed absence of complex air defense — expert
Oleg Soskin noted that the Ukrainian air force commander, who is also responsible to air defenses, was "completely unprepared" for this strike
Palestine asked Russia to help arrange Abbas’ visit to Gaza, ambassador says
"Mr. President's decision to go to the Gaza Strip is an attempt to make serious efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza," Abdel Hafiz Nofal said
Belarus says it wasn’t asked by Ukrainian MFA to pull back troops from border
Perhaps, Anatoly Glaz suggested, "there is some kind of a cunning game here, designed for domestic consumption or to get applause from the West"
No need for more massive strikes against facilities in Ukraine — Putin
Currently, other tasks are on the agenda, the president emphasized
Ukrainian servicemen sent to Kursk Region without training, consent — POW
Asked whether there were many mobilized soldiers who were brought to the Kursk Region without any training, the prisoner nodded: "Of course there were many of them"
Western support for Ukraine’s attack in Kursk Region to impede talks, US expert says
As Richard Black noted, the Russian leadership since 2008 "tried desperately to fend off a war that had become increasingly unavoidable"
Russia delivers massive strike at key energy sites of Ukrainian military-industrial sector
"All the designated targets were destroyed," Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Russian troops approach key Ukrainian hub in Krasnoarmeysk area — security forces
The source added that the Ukrainian military is trying to transfer reserves to this section of the front
