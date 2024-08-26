Russian stocks close in the green on Monday

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Monday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index gained 3.8% to 2,763.75 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 3.61% to 948.67 points. The yuan exchange rate fell by 0.16% to 11.68 rubles.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 2,700-2,800 points on August 27, while over-the-counter exchange rate of the dollar is projected at 89-91 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,700-2,800 points on Tuesday, the yuan exchange rate at 12.5-13 rubles, the dollar in over-the-counter trade at the range of 90.5-93.5 rubles, while the euro at the range of 101-104 rubles.