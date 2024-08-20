Russian stock indices in the red on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday with the downward trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged down by 0.26% to 2,768.42 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 1.53% to 961.6 points. The yuan added 0.086% to 12.18 rubles.

Despite the moderately negative indices as of the day end, buyers may be cheered up by growing oil prices, new gold price records and ruble weakness, Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

Global exchanges were largely declining. The People’s Bank of China left the loan base rate intact. Consumer prices in the EU expectably increased to 2.6% year on year in July from 2.5% in June, the expert added.

Gold miners’ stocks were among growth leaders on Tuesday after gold prices reached all-time high $2,570 per ounce.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 2,750-2,850 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global said.

Investors await the release of the minutes of the latest Fed meeting tomorrow. The Russian stastistical service will post production inflation data for July.