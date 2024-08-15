China-Russia cooperation to gain new impetus after 3rd Central Committee plenum — envoy

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The decisions made at the third plenum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will open up new opportunities for cooperation between Russia and China in various fields, Beijing's Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui told a conference at the country's embassy dedicated to the plenum.

"With the implementation of important measures such as the establishment of a unified national market and the progressive expansion of institutional openness, practical cooperation between China and Russia in various fields will gain new and broader opportunities," he said.

The Chinese ambassador recalled that in 2023, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 26.3% to $240 billion. Since this year, Sino-Russian trade and economic cooperation, "despite the influence of unfavorable external factors, has continued to maintain positive dynamics." "From January to June, bilateral trade turnover reached $116 billion, increasing by 1.8% compared to this period last year," Zhang Hanhui noted.

The plenum

The Third Plenum of the 20th CPC Central Committee was held in Beijing on July 15-18. It was devoted to comprehensively deepening reforms and advancing the country's modernization.