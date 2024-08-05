Borsa Istanbul suspends trading due to sharp drop in BIST-100 index

ISTANBUL, August 5. /TASS/. Trading at the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange was suspended shortly after opening on Monday due to a 6.72% drop in the BIST-100 index. The sharp decline was caused by fluctuations in external markets, TV-100 channel reported.

According to the rules of the exchange, trading is be suspended if the BIST-100 index drops sharply by 5-7$, which usually happens due to external factors.

Earlier, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced inflation data for July on Monday. It fell by almost 10% from 71.60% to 61.78%. Analysts expected the inflation rate to be 62.2% at the end of July, CNN Turk reported.