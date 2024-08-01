Group visa-free tourist flow between Russia, China reach 580,000 people

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The tourist traffic between Russia and China within the framework of the visa-free group tourist exchange between the countries launched on August 1 of the last year amounts to about 580,000 people at present, Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Vakhrukov said at the 21st meeting of the tourism subcommittee of the Sino-Russian commission for humanitarian cooperation.

"We currently see growth dynamics for the number of tourists interested in visa-free tourist trips. According to our data, almost 580,000 Russian and Chinese tourists used visa-free tours since August 1, 2023," Vakhrukov said, cited by ministry’s press service.

Chinese nationals visiting Russia amounted to 240,000 people from the indicated figure, the press service added. The meeting was held in a videoconference format. The parties exchanged information about planned international exhibitions and events in territories of the two countries for mutual promotion of tourist products.