China ready to promote development of global energy alongside Russia — Xi

BEIJING, July 23. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities are ready to promote the healthy development of the global energy industry together with Russia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"Starting from a new historical benchmark, China is ready to work together with the Russian side <...> to promote more powerful, ecological and healthy development of the global energy industry," Xi Jinping said in a message sent to the participants of the 6th Russia-China Energy Business Forum.

According to the Chinese president, Beijing is committed to mutually beneficial cooperation in this area and will support the preservation of sustainable supply chains.