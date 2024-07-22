Pre-IPO to provide SR Space with required resources — CEO

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Pre-IPO will provide SR Space with required resources for intended projects in the space sphere, CEO of the Russian private aerospace holding Oleg Mansurov said at a press conference in TASS.

"This event is important for us as for a company because this is a significant milestone in our development. It will provide us with resources required for space projects," Mansurov said. SR Space is currently the only company in the Russian market that is using financial instruments of such kind, he noted.

SR Space became the first private space company in Russia earlier on Monday. More than 1.5 bln rubles ($16.7 mln) are expected to be raised as part of the pre-IPO. The deal with the Moscow Exchange became the debut of a new OTC platform, the company’s press service told TASS.