MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The MOEX index grew by 0.44% to 2,986.32 points and the RTS index - also by 0.44% to 1,072.18 points at the opening of the trading session on Monday.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed down growth to 2,973.54 points (+0.01%) and the RTS index reached 1,067.59 points (+0.01%).

At the same time, the yuan exchange rate decreased by 0.85 kopecks to 11.96 rubles.