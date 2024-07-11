Russia, China discuss peaceful nuclear development projects

TASS, July 11. Representatives of Rosatom and the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) discussed the progress of ongoing projects and prospects of cooperation in the sphere of nuclear energy use for peaceful purposes, the press service of the Russian state corporation said.

Discussions were held during the 28th meeting of the Russia-China subcommittee on nuclear issues headed by co-chairmen of the subcommittee - Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and CAEA Chairman Zhang Kejian.

The parties discussed the course of current projects implementation and the looking-forward agenda of cooperation in the sphere of nuclear energy use for peaceful purposes.

It was agreed at the meeting "to continue close cooperation in interests of further promotion of interaction between the two parties in the sphere of peaceful use of nuclear energy," the Russian Embassy in China said on its Telegram channel. The parties also "stated successful operation of power generating units 1-4 of the Tianwan nuclear power plant (NPP) and gave the positive assessment to implementation of projects on construction of power generating units 7 and 8 of the Tianwan NPP and power generating units 3 and 4 of the Suidapu NPP," the Embassy said.