MOEX Index down below 3,100 points first since June 25

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The MOEX Index has fallen below 3,100 points for the first time since June 25, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 11:59 a.m. Moscow time (8:59 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 1.04% at 3,099.85 points. As of 12:14 p.m. Moscow time (9:14 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index was down by 1.13% at 3,097.21 points, while the RTS was also down by 1.13% at 1,106.61 points.

As Tuesday trading opened on the Moscow Exchange, the MOEX Index was down by 0.28% at 3,123.91 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was also down by 0.28% at 1,116.15 points.