High speed rail agreement made for 40 years — Moscow mayor

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The concessionary agreement on construction of the first high speed railroad (HSR-1) was made for the period of forty years, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel.

"The concessionary agreement on construction of the first Moscow - St. Petersburg high speed railroad was signed. The project was created in accordance with the instruction of the Russian President. The agreement for the term of 40 years implies creation of the high speed rail transport infrastructure between two largest metropolitan cities of the country and development of high-speed trains," the mayor said.

The Moscow - St. Petersburg HSR-1 will pass over several regions that will take part in the main railroad construction, Sobyanin noted. The project will promote the increase of the quality of life in the country in general and growth of business activity and tourism.

"The way from Moscow to St. Petersburg will take two hours and fifteen minutes - this is twice quicker than using the Sapsan [train]. It will be possible to get from Zelenograd to the Moscow downtown in just 14 minutes and from Tver in 39 minutes," he added.

The passenger traffic is planned to grow by a factor of 3.2 after the Moscow - St. Petersburg HSR-1 launch and will reach 32 mln people per year, the mayor said.