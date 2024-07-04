Bank of Russia plans to expand digital ruble pilot project from September 1

MOSCOW, 4 July. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will expand the digital ruble pilot project from September 1, First Deputy Chairman of the regulator Olga Skorobogatova said.

"We have a large number of applications and requests from individuals and businesses through banks who want to use the digital ruble and demand the expansion of the project to all banks and a large number of participants. Therefore, since September we will move toward this expansion and connect more banks," she said.

In her opinion, the digital ruble will actively develop in the second half of this and next year.