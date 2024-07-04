Russian stocks down as Thursday trading opens, yuan up against ruble

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was down as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate against the ruble strengthens during forex trading, according to trading data.

As of 10:15 a.m. (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 0.75% at 3,178.96 points, while the RTS was down by 0.75% at 1,138.64 points. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 5.2 kopecks at 11.955 rubles.

As of 10:00 a.m. (07:00 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was down by 0.39% at 3,190.58 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 0.39% at 1,142.8 points. The yuan exchange rate rose by 7.5 kopecks as Thursday trading opened on the Moscow Exchange compared with previous closing to 11.978 rubles.

On June 12, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. In this regard, the Moscow Exchange announced that from June 13 it would suspend trading in the dollar and euro. The Bank of Russia announced that citizens and companies could buy and sell dollars and euros despite sanctions. The regulator will use bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.