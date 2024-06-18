Peru going to increase cocoa, coffee exports to Russia — Ambassador

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Peru plans to scale up cocoa and coffee exports to Russia, Ambassador of Peru in Moscow Juan Genaro Del Campo Rodriguez told TASS.

"We have very good prospects for cocoa, chocolate; we want to boost cocoa exports to Russia. Deliveries of coffee to Russia is another important segment for Russia. The Peruvian coffee is already known in Russia. We nevertheless want to increase coffee exports," the Ambassador said.

"I believe we have a very real large market in Russia. Huge opportunities for our coffee," the diplomat added.