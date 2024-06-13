Finam, BCS suspend dollar, euro withdrawals from broker accounts

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Finam and BCS suspend replenishing and withdrawals of dollars and euros from broker accounts, companies said in their newsletters.

"Replenishment and withdrawal of funds from accounts in dollars and euro are temporarily unavailable from June 13," the Finam’s support service said.

The withdrawal of US dollars, euros and Hong Kong dollars from broker accounts is also temporarily unavailable in BCS, including to the BCS Bank. "BCS regularly informed clients earlier about risks related to keeping of unfriendly currencies at broker accounts. Our statistics confirms that clients proactively got rid of these currencies and transferred funds to other assets. For the time being, a small share of our customers has the currency at broker accounts, while average balances are small," the company said.

The US introduced sanctions yesterday against the Moscow Exchange, the National Settlement Depository and the National Clearing Center. The Moscow Exchange said that it would not trade in the dollar, the euro, and the Hong Kong dollar since June 13 due to sanctions.