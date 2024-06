MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The yuan fell below 12 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since June 29, 2023.

As of 10:58 Moscow time, the yuan fell to 11.99 rubles (-1.91%). By 11:02 Moscow time, the yuan accelerated its decline and reached 11.896 rubles (-2.7%).

By 11:14 Moscow time, the yuan slowed down and amounted to 11.99 rubles (-1.93%).