Work on agreement with Iran underway, may be slightly delayed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Work on a comprehensive agreement between Russia and Iran continues but the schedule may somewhat change because Tehran is preparing for a presidential election, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Generally speaking, this work continues. Yet, naturally, given the current period in Tehran when preparations for a presidential election are underway, the deadlines have been slightly pushed back. Because it is the presidential election, as a rule, later staff reshuffle is possible and so on," he explained. "Yet overall this does not change the situation," the Kremlin official assured.

Peskov stressed that Moscow intends to continue fostering relations with Tehran and enhancing the joint legal base.

The presidential election in Iran is slated for June 28.